George Kittle's Expected Timeline For Return Revealed
By Jason Hall
October 3, 2025
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is more likely to return from injury in Week 7 than Week 6, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday (October 3) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that TE George Kittle, who has been on IR due to a hamstring injury, is more likely to return in Week 7 vs. Atlanta than next week in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay. A return for next Sunday is considered a 'long shot,'" Schefter wrote on his X account.
Shanahan's comment came hours after Kittle was inactive for the Niners' Thursday Night Football road win against the Los Angeles Rams, his fourth consecutive game missed since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kittle was placed on injured reserve, which ruled him inactive for at least four games in adherence with NFL rules, but will be able to return for San Francisco's next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if medically cleared. The All-Pro tight end suffered the injury during the second quarter of the Niners' Week 1 win, having recorded four receptions for 25 yards and the team's first touchdown of the 2025 season in the first quarter.
San Francisco is dealing with a slew of injuries to other key players including quarterback Brock Purdy (toe), wide receivers Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs), Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jordan Watkins (calf), as well as defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), who were all inactive for Thursday's game.