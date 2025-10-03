George Kittle's Expected Timeline For Return Revealed

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is more likely to return from injury in Week 7 than Week 6, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday (October 3) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that TE George Kittle, who has been on IR due to a hamstring injury, is more likely to return in Week 7 vs. Atlanta than next week in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay. A return for next Sunday is considered a 'long shot,'" Schefter wrote on his X account.

Shanahan's comment came hours after Kittle was inactive for the Niners' Thursday Night Football road win against the Los Angeles Rams, his fourth consecutive game missed since suffering a hamstring injury in a Week 1 win against the Seattle Seahawks.