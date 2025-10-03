Jayden Daniels' Status For Week 5 Determined

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will start in his team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 5), the team announced in a post shared on its X account Friday (October 3).

"QB Jayden Daniels will start on Sunday," the Commanders wrote.

Daniels has been inactive since suffering a knee sprain during his team's Week 2 Thursday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 42 passing, while also recording 17 yards on seven rushing attempts prior to the injury. The second-year quarterback underwent an MRI and the injury isn't suspected to be a long-term issue.