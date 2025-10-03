J.J. McCarthy's Week 5 Injury Status Determined

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be ruled out for his third consecutive game on Sunday (October 5) due to a high ankle sprain, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports.

McCarthy was held out of practice on Friday (October 3) despite head coach Kevin O'Connell hoping he'd be able to participate in at least a portion of the session at the team's temporary facility outside London ahead of its game against the Cleveland Browns.

"He got through [the week] pretty well," O'Connell said of McCarthy. "Obviously with the weather today, my hope was to try to get him some work during individual [drills], but with the weather and the tight field space -- we're working on a 100-yard field -- we wanted to be smart with that. But very much looking forward to spending some time with him next week and see where he is at coming out of the bye."

O'Connell confirmed that veteran quarterback Carson Wentz will be ready for Sunday's game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Wentz has gone 1-1 in two games, throwing for 523 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 44 of 66 passing.

The Vikings are also dealing with several injuries on the offensive line, having ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly (concussion), backup center Michael Jurgens (hamstring), right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee) and left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist).