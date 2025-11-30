Lane Kiffin's Expected Decision On Coaching Future Revealed

Louisiana State University is reportedly expected to hire Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday (November 30), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schalbach.

"Here’s our @espn story on LSU expecting to come to terms with Lane Kiffin. The 7-year deal isn’t signed, but it 'would be a shock' to sources if he didn’t sometime early Sunday," Thamel wrote on his X account early Sunday morning.

Kiffin, 50, has reportedly scheduled a meeting with his Ole Miss team for 9:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Marty Smith, who was reporting live from Oxford, Mississippi.