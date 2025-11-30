Lane Kiffin's Expected Decision On Coaching Future Revealed
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2025
Louisiana State University is reportedly expected to hire Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin on Sunday (November 30), sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel and Mark Schalbach.
"Here’s our @espn story on LSU expecting to come to terms with Lane Kiffin. The 7-year deal isn’t signed, but it 'would be a shock' to sources if he didn’t sometime early Sunday," Thamel wrote on his X account early Sunday morning.
Kiffin, 50, has reportedly scheduled a meeting with his Ole Miss team for 9:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Marty Smith, who was reporting live from Oxford, Mississippi.
"NEWS: Ole Miss sources tell me Lane Kiffin will hold a 9am team meeting Sunday morning, and have an announcement regarding his future afterwards," Smith wrote on his X account.
Kiffin's reported deal with LSU is expected to pay him around $12 million annually for seven seasons, which would include bonus incentives, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the history of college football. Ole Miss is coming off a 38-19 win against arch rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Friday (November 28), ending its regular season with an 11-1 (7-1 SEC) record with a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.
Kiffin, who met with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter and chancellor Glenn Boyce Saturday (November 29) night, isn't expected to coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff. The veteran coach surpassed David Cutcliffe as the third-winningest coach in Ole Miss history -- having previously tied Cutcliffe in 11 less games -- and has led the Rebels to double-digit wins in four of the last five seasons.