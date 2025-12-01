3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2025
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on Sunday (November 30), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered about 3.7 miles west-southwest of Kenwood, at a depth of 4.8 kilometers (about three miles). The USGS said it received 1,072 reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication Monday (December 1) morning.
There is currently no threat of a tsunami in the area, according to Tsunami.gov. The earthquake was reported at approximately 10:56 p.m. local time. Six aftershocks were reported in the area, which included a 3.1-magnitude about two hours after the 3.3-magnitude, two 2.2-magnitudes and two 2.7-magnitudes centered in Kenwood and a 1.6-magnitude centered in Middletown, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 3.3 - 6 km WSW of Kenwood, CA https://t.co/vHHFqZxZZN— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 1, 2025
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake is among seven reported in Kenwood within the past 24 hours; 36 in the past seven days; 139 in the past 30 days; and 1,453 in the past 365 days, as well as the largest within the past week.
Earthquakes measured between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude can be felt by a large population, however, rarely results in much damage, according to Michigan Tech via the Sacramento Bee. Alaska is among the states where earthquakes are most commonly reported in the U.S., along with California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington, as well as the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
An estimated 500,000 detectable earthquakes are reported worldwide annually, however, around 100,000 are felt and only 100 typically result in serious damage. Officials strongly advise that anyone caught in an earthquake should drop, cover and hold on, according to the Sacramento Bee.