3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was reported in California on Sunday (November 30), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered about 3.7 miles west-southwest of Kenwood, at a depth of 4.8 kilometers (about three miles). The USGS said it received 1,072 reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication Monday (December 1) morning.

There is currently no threat of a tsunami in the area, according to Tsunami.gov. The earthquake was reported at approximately 10:56 p.m. local time. Six aftershocks were reported in the area, which included a 3.1-magnitude about two hours after the 3.3-magnitude, two 2.2-magnitudes and two 2.7-magnitudes centered in Kenwood and a 1.6-magnitude centered in Middletown, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.