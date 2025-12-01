Diddy Provides Thanksgiving Dinner For 1,000 Inmates

“Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat," Diddy told TMZ via his rep. "Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing.”



“We cooked the food and sent it to all the buildings," said B.I., who assisted with preparing the meals. "Enough for about 200 people each building. It took two days to prep everything.”



It was a significant upgrade from the "in and out" service that inmates usually receive on holidays. They also had to overcome some hurdles to complete the job. The inmates have no stoves or microwaves. They also have to use ID cards for cutting while preparing the food.



Combs began his 50-month sentence in New Jersey at the end of October. He's set to be released in June 2028. We'll if this act of kindness will help reduce his sentence.