Keefe D’s Trial For 2Pac Murder Charge Reportedly Delayed
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2025
Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who's the only man charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, will have to wait even longer for his trial.
According to a report Complex published on Saturday, November 29, Davis' trial has been delayed by six more months. The trial was originally set for February, however, there's a large amount of evidence that still needs to be examined by Davis' legal team. His attorney, Robert Draskovich, reportedly referred to the trove of details as "voluminous." Davis previously pleaded not guilty after he was arrested in 2023, and recently emphasized that authorities have no solid evidence against him.
"They ain't got no evidence," Davis said in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. "They don't got nothing. They know they don't have nothing. They can't even place me out here [at the time of the shooting]. They don't have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man."
Davis faces a sole murder charge for his alleged involvement with the shooting of Tupac Shakur, which led to his death in 1996. The 62-year-old's arrest in 2023 was the first major break in the unsolved murder case. The investigation was cold for decades before detectives began looking into Davis' alleged ties.
Prosecutors allege Davis helped facilitate the drive-by shooting. They cited his own words in interviews and a book he wrote in which he described what happened on the night in question. After he was arrested, Davis claimed his previous version of events was strictly for entertainment purposes. Davis has been awaiting trial behind bars since he was previously denied bail.
Davis' new trial date has been scheduled for August 10, 2026.