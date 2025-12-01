Keefe D’s Trial For 2Pac Murder Charge Reportedly Delayed

"They ain't got no evidence," Davis said in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. "They don't got nothing. They know they don't have nothing. They can't even place me out here [at the time of the shooting]. They don't have no gun, no car, no Keefe D, no nothing. Everybody on video but Keefe D. This is wrong, man."



Davis faces a sole murder charge for his alleged involvement with the shooting of Tupac Shakur, which led to his death in 1996. The 62-year-old's arrest in 2023 was the first major break in the unsolved murder case. The investigation was cold for decades before detectives began looking into Davis' alleged ties.



Prosecutors allege Davis helped facilitate the drive-by shooting. They cited his own words in interviews and a book he wrote in which he described what happened on the night in question. After he was arrested, Davis claimed his previous version of events was strictly for entertainment purposes. Davis has been awaiting trial behind bars since he was previously denied bail.



Davis' new trial date has been scheduled for August 10, 2026.