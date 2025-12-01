Vikings Make Quarterback Decision For Week 14

The Minnesota Vikings expect quarterback J.J. McCarthy to clear concussion protocol and start in their Week 14 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (December 7), head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday (December 1).

O'Connell said McCarthy was symptom free and needs to have a full practice to officially clear the concussion protocol, which he expects to happen on Wednesday (December 3).

“Expecting, barring any unforeseen changes to where he’s at today, and hopefully having that Wednesday will allow him to have a normal, full week and likely be able to go in as our starter on Sunday,” O’Connell said via ProFootballTalk.

McCarthy, a former first-round pick in 2024, started six games and missed six more due to injuries in 2025, which included Sunday's (November 30) blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer started in McCarthy's absence and threw for 126 yards and four interceptions on 19 of 30 passing in Week 13.

The Vikings have lost four consecutive games and gone 1-3 in four games since McCarthy returned from his previous injury, with veteran Carson Wentz going 2-3 in five starts prior to suffering his own injury. The former Michigan standout has gone 1-4 in six starts and thrown for 929 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 86 of 159 passing.