Harry Styles Teases Comeback With Mysterious Voice Note For Fans

Is Harry Styles making a comeback? That's what many fans are hoping for after a series of cryptic posters popped up around the world and fans received a mysterious voice note from the "Sign of the Times" singer himself.

On Wednesday (January 14), Styles appeared to send a text to fans who signed up for messages from a phone number on his WeBelongTogether.co website, and while it may not have been a personal message listing out his exact return, it still got Harries screaming for joy as it contained a very brief voice note of what is seemingly Styles singing "we belong together," per Billboard.

The curious new memo isn't the only hint that Styles may finally be making his long-awaited musical return. In addition to the website and voice memo, billboards have appeared across the globe, in cities like New York, Berlin and São Paulo, that also feature the words "we belong together" over a photo of a crowd of fans from his last tour, according to the BBC. That same photo is also on display on Styles' website.

Styles has been on a hiatus for the last few years, taking a step away from the public eye since wrapping up his Love On Tour in 2023. If the series of hints are pointing toward a new album, it will be his fourth solo effort and a follow-up to 2022's Harry's House.