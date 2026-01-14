Learn Something New Every Day With These Must-Listen Podcasts
By iHeartRadio
January 15, 2026
Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills, expand your worldview, or just satisfy your curiosity this year, podcasts are one of the easiest ways to learn something new—no classroom required.
From bite-sized explainers to deep dives led by experts, today’s podcasts turn everyday moments like commuting, cooking, or unwinding into opportunities for growth. Whether you want to understand how the world works, pick up a new perspective, or discover fascinating facts you never knew you needed, these podcasts make learning feel engaging, accessible, and genuinely fun.
Check out these podcast to learn something new every day on iHeartRadio.
"Stuff You Should Know"
If you've ever wanted to know about champagne, satanism, the Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, LSD, El Nino, true crime and Rosa Parks, then look no further. Josh and Chuck have you covered.
"Business History"
It’s the history of business. How did Hitler’s favorite car become synonymous with hippies? What got Thomas Edison tangled up with the electric chair? Did someone murder the guy who invented the movies? Former "Planet Money" hosts Jacob Goldstein and Robert Smith examine the surprising stories of businesses big and small and find out what you can learn from those who founded them.
"TechStuff"
TechStuff is getting a system update. Everything you love about Tech Stuff now twice the bandwidth with new hosts, Oz Woloshyn (Sleepwalkers) and Karah Preiss (Sleepwalkers). Oz and Karah bring humour and wit to the table as they break down what's happening in tech...and what it says about us. "TechStuff" is the podcast where technology meets culture. We speak to the folks building the future to understand what tomorrow will look like and how our technology is changing us: how we live, how we love, how we work and even how we die. With a healthy dose of drama, too, as tech titans clash over their interstellar ambitions.
"Stuff They Don't Want You To Know"
From UFOs to psychic powers and government cover-ups, history is riddled with unexplained events. You can turn back now or learn the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" ... an audio podcast from iHeartRadio.
"Daniel & Kelly's Extraordinary Universe"
Scientists Daniel and Kelly cannot stop talking about our amazing, wonderful, weird Universe! Each episode is a fun, easy-to-understand, and in-depth explanation of topics in science, from particles to black holes to moon colonies to ecosystems to parasites and everything else in the Universe!
"Inner Cosmos"
Neuroscientist and author David Eagleman discusses how our brain interprets the world and what that means for us. Through storytelling, research, interviews, and experiments, David Eagleman tackles wild questions that illuminate new facets of our lives and our realities.
"Stuff You Missed In History Class"
Join Holly and Tracy as they bring you the greatest and strangest "Stuff You Missed In History Class" in this podcast by iHeartRadio.
"Stuff To Blow Your Mind"
Deep in the back of your mind, you’ve always had the feeling that there’s something strange about reality. There is. Join Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick as they examine neurological quandaries, cosmic mysteries, evolutionary marvels and our transhuman future.