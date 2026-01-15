First Renderings Of NFL Team's New Stadium Released

The Washington Commanders and the global design firm HKS shared the first conceptual renderings of their upcoming new stadium Thursday (January 15) morning.

"Rooted in memory, propelled by state-of-the-art design The first look at our new home," the Commanders wrote in their intial X post showing three renderings of the stadium.

"Coming in 2030 to our nation's capital," a second post stated.

The D.C. City council gave the second and final approval to the Commanders' proposed $3.8 billion project to build a new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site in an 11-2 vote in September, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame reporter David Aldridge reported at the time.