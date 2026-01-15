First Renderings Of NFL Team's New Stadium Released
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
The Washington Commanders and the global design firm HKS shared the first conceptual renderings of their upcoming new stadium Thursday (January 15) morning.
"Rooted in memory, propelled by state-of-the-art design The first look at our new home," the Commanders wrote in their intial X post showing three renderings of the stadium.
"Coming in 2030 to our nation's capital," a second post stated.
The D.C. City council gave the second and final approval to the Commanders' proposed $3.8 billion project to build a new stadium at the old RFK Stadium site in an 11-2 vote in September, Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame reporter David Aldridge reported at the time.
"The D.C. City Council, in an 11-2 vote, gives second and final approval for a $3.8B project, including a 65,000-seat stadium on the old RFK Stadium site by 2030, along with a massive mixed-use development of the surrounding area. The Commanders are, officially, returning to D.C.," Aldridge wrote on his X account.
Commanders owner Josh Harris and Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed plans for the old RFK Stadium campus plans last April. The roof stadium will be part of a transformation project that will include housing, parks and recreation, hotels, restaurants, retail and neighborhood amenities, which is projected to be completed in 2030, according to the Commanders' official website.
The Commanders pledged an investment of at least $2.7 billion to the roofed stadium project, which is the single largest private investment in the city's history, while the DC Government will also invest $500 million.