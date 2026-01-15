Nationwide Verizon Outage Finally Resolved

Verizon Wireless, the United States' largest wireless carrier, announced that its nationwide outage was finally restored more than 12 hours later Wednesday (January 14) night.

"The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption," the company wrote on its @VerizonNews X account at 10:20 p.m. ET.

More than 175,000 outages were reported at its peak, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks widespread internet and phone service outages. Verizon users began experiencing spotty coverage as early as 9:00 a.m. ET and the issue gained widespread attention on social media around noon.