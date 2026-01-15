Senate Passes $174 Billion Funding Package For Multiple Agencies

January 15, 2026

Senate Lawmakers Address The Media After Their Weekly Policy Luncheons
Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Senate has passed a $174 billion spending package and sent it to President Donald Trump, moving closer to averting a partial government shutdown. The package, known as a minibus, includes funding for commerce, justice, science, energy, water development, and environmental agencies. However, Congress is only halfway through the necessary legislation to keep the government running, with a looming deadline of January 30.

The Senate's decision follows a series of delay tactics by Democrats, who opposed recent actions by the Trump administration in Minnesota and Colorado. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed hope that a forthcoming package would address the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, which remains contentious due to Democratic demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a recent shooting incident.

The Senate's passage of the minibus comes after the House advanced its own $80 billion package for the State Department and other national security operations. However, the DHS funding bill remains a sticking point, with Democrats seeking accountability measures. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the package includes Democratic priorities to counter Trump's proposed cuts.

As lawmakers prepare for a week-long recess, there is acknowledgment that a short-term funding extension, or continuing resolution, may be necessary to prevent a shutdown. The Senate will need to finalize all funding bills before the end of the month to avoid government closure.

Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

