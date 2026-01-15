Senate Passes $174 Billion Funding Package For Multiple Agencies

The Senate has passed a $174 billion spending package and sent it to President Donald Trump, moving closer to averting a partial government shutdown. The package, known as a minibus, includes funding for commerce, justice, science, energy, water development, and environmental agencies. However, Congress is only halfway through the necessary legislation to keep the government running, with a looming deadline of January 30.

The Senate's decision follows a series of delay tactics by Democrats, who opposed recent actions by the Trump administration in Minnesota and Colorado. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed hope that a forthcoming package would address the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding, which remains contentious due to Democratic demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a recent shooting incident.

The Senate's passage of the minibus comes after the House advanced its own $80 billion package for the State Department and other national security operations. However, the DHS funding bill remains a sticking point, with Democrats seeking accountability measures. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the package includes Democratic priorities to counter Trump's proposed cuts.

As lawmakers prepare for a week-long recess, there is acknowledgment that a short-term funding extension, or continuing resolution, may be necessary to prevent a shutdown. The Senate will need to finalize all funding bills before the end of the month to avoid government closure.