Surveillance Video Shows Assistant Dragging Autistic Student Down Hallway

A teacher's assistant in the Las Vegas has been accused of dragging an autistic student down a hallway at J. E. Manch Elementary School. The incident, which occurred on January 8, was captured on school surveillance cameras. According to an arrest report obtained by KVVU, 21-year-old Zachary May allegedly dragged the student approximately 30 feet after they refused to leave the classroom.

Several students witnessed the event and quickly reported it to school administrators. The assistant principal confirmed that the incident was recorded on surveillance footage. May was also seen hovering over the student at one point.

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested May on January 9. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery on a vulnerable person and abuse and neglect of a child.

The case has raised concerns about the treatment of students with special needs and the protocols in place to protect them. As the investigation continues, the school district is expected to review its policies to prevent such incidents in the future.