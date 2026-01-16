Minifridge Recall Expanded After Additional Fire Reports

Curtis International, a Canada-based appliance distributor, has expanded its recall of Frigidaire-branded minifridges to include approximately 964,000 units in the United States. The recall, announced on Thursday (January 14), follows multiple reports of the minifridges catching fire due to electrical components that can short-circuit and ignite the plastic housing.

The recall now includes 330,000 additional minifridges with the model number EFMIS121, which were sold exclusively at Target stores and online between January 2020 and October 2023 for about $30. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has received at least six reports of these units catching fire, resulting in property damage.

This expansion follows a previous recall in 2024 of about 634,000 minifridges with model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175. Those units, sold by retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, were linked to 26 incidents of overheating, melting, or catching fire, with two cases of smoke inhalation injuries reported.

The CPSC urges consumers to stop using the recalled minifridges immediately. Owners should unplug the units, cut the power cord, and write "Recall" on the front door with a permanent marker. Consumers can visit Curtis International's website to request a refund and should dispose of the units according to local and state regulations.

The CPSC emphasizes the importance of consumer safety and advises against selling or distributing recalled products. For more information, consumers can contact Curtis International directly.