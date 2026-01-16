New Information In Renee Good Shooting Released

New information in the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer was released by the Minneapolis Fire Department to various media outlets late Thursday (January 15), the Star Tribune reports.

Good, 37, was reportedly found by first responders with "two apparent gunshot wounds to the patient's right chest [and] one apparent gunshot wound to the patient's left forearm" and then relocated from the snowbank outside vehicle she was driving at the time of the shooting to a sidewalk "for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders," the newly released transcripts state. The patient was reportedly "still not breathing and pulseless" when first responders continued assessing her at the site of the shooting.

Good was fatally shot by ICE officer on January 7 and the incident has been widely politicized as Democrats and Republicans argue over the cause. Numerous protests held in Minnesota since as state authorities have joined Illinois in suing the President Donald Trump's administration for its surge of ICE personnel within their states.

A video shared online, which appears to have been recorded on a cellphone belonging to Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Good, shows her in the driver's seat of her SUV on a suburban street talking to ICE officers while her wife stands outside the vehicle before Ross fires multiple rounds into the SUV just after it starts to move. Democrat members of Congress and local Minneapolis leaders and residents have condemned the actions of the ICE officer while Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Department of Homeland Security and numerous conservative pundits have defended the officer.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey previously said "tens of thousands of people" attended what he described as a peaceful march, but Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem claimed the operation in the state would now shift from its sole focus of immigration law breaches to also tackling anti-ICE protests.

“We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” she said via FOX News.