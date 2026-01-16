Trump's Approval Rating Sees Massive Shift Among Key Demographic: Expert

President Donald Trump is reportedly dropped 42 points among Gen Z voters, according to CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten.

Trump, who gained more support among young voters in his 2024 campaign than in his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, is reported to have a -32% negative net approval among voters born between 1997 and 2012, after previously polling at a +10% net approval rating among the group in February 2025, according to Enten, who said the president was "falling off that cliff" among Gen Z.

“My goodness gracious. This is, I said, a very swinging group and it has swung very much away from Donald John Trump,” Enten said during a live CNN newscast via the Independent.

Trump was reported to have 42% of the vote among Americans born between the 1990s and the 2000s during the 2024 election, according to the Pew Research Center which was still 13% lower than former Vice President Kamala Harris, but significantly better than his previous two campaigns. The president was reported to have only had 35% among younger voters in the 2020 election and 25% in the 2016 election.

Trump had previously revealed that his teenage son, Barron, was influential in him doing interviews on podcasts targeting a younger male demographic, which included appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Flagrant with comedian Andrew Schulz, Logan Paul's Impaulsive and Barstool Sports' Bussin' with the Boys. The president is reported to currently have a -13.2% net approval rating average, according to RealClearPolling.com.