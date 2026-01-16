Virginia Lawmakers Pass Redistricting Amendment

The Virginia Senate passed a constitutional amendment on Friday (January 16) to allow mid-decade redistricting, setting the stage for a voter referendum this spring. The amendment, which cleared the Senate with a 21-18 vote along party lines, will enable the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to redraw the state's congressional map before the midterm elections if voters approve it.

The amendment comes in response to concerns about partisan map changes in other states. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, a Democrat from Fairfax, emphasized that the amendment is a necessary measure to protect Virginia voters from similar changes. "What you have before you today is a constitutional amendment that none of us wanted to bring to the floor, but circumstances beyond our borders have made it necessary," Surovell stated. The amendment will allow the General Assembly to redraw congressional lines between January 1, 2025, and October 31, 2030, but only if another state conducts mid-decade redistricting for reasons other than the decennial census or a court order.

Republicans have criticized the amendment, arguing it undermines voter-approved protections against gerrymandering. Senator Mark Peake, a Republican from Lynchburg, warned that the amendment could lead to broader map manipulation. "You're going to redo the House of Congress. You're going to redo the House of Delegates, and you're gonna redo the state Senate," Peake argued.

The amendment, alongside measures on reproductive health rights, voting rights, and marriage equality, will appear on the ballot in a special election expected in April. Virginia Democrats are pushing for the amendment as a defensive response to redistricting efforts in Republican-led states, aiming to maintain a competitive edge in the upcoming elections.

Before the referendum, incoming Governor Abigail Spanberger must approve the new maps and the decision to hold the referendum in April. The amendment's passage marks a significant step in Virginia's redistricting process, with both parties preparing for a heated campaign to sway voters.