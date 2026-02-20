Hailey Bieber Admits Public Scrutiny Is 'Mentally Exhausting'

Hailey Bieber is explaining how fame, and the scrutiny that often comes with being in the public eye, can be exhausting.

During an appearance on the February 18 episode of Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, the Rhode founder, 29, opened up about the toll of having what feels like the whole world watching your every move and the desire to be "understood," per People.

Bieber admitted that the need to please everyone is "mentally exhausting" in how endless the comments appear, adding that the attention feels like, "what the f--- did I ever do to you? It's that times a millions of people. Then you get caught up in a cycle of constantly trying to prove yourself."

"I think it's so easy to misunderstand people and pick things apart, see a tiny sliver of such a bigger picture. I've realized there's no amount of explaining yourself," she said, adding, "It really doesn't make a difference at all."

While she still struggles with being a people pleaser and navigating hurtful comments and criticism, the model has learned to set boundaries for herself and is "happy and grateful" to have people in her life who can "totally relate" to how she feels.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bieber shared a rare update on her 16-month-old son Jack Blues, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber, including his "funny" new obsession.