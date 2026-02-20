Lindsey Vonn Gives Update After Latest Surgery

Vonn previously revealed she's still unable to stand after returning to the United States in a post shared on her X account Monday (February 16).

"Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing #imhome #BeLv Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me," she wrote.

The legendary skier had previously revealed that she had more surgeries planned after undergoing three last week in a video shared on her Instagram account.

"It's just been so amazing and really helped me a lot," before detailing what's next in her recovery," Vonn said in a post shared on her Instagram account last Friday (February 13). "It's been a quiet hard few days here in the hospital here. I'm finally feeling more like myself, but I have a long way to go," Vonn said. "Tomorrow, I'll have another surgery and hopefully that goes well. Then I can potentially leave and go back home, at which point I'll need another surgery. Don't know exactly what that entails until I get some better imaging."

"That's kind of where I'm at right now. I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family coming to visit," she said.

Vonn competed despite tearing her ACL during a practice run nine days prior. The legendary skier got off balance in the air during her first jump with her entire weight shifting to the backs of her skis.

Vonn tried to correct herself midair but couldn't and crashed to the snow, where she remained prone as concerned spectators watched in shocked silence as she could be heard wailing in pain. The crash took place about 13 to 14 seconds into her run, remaining down for about 13 minutes before loaded into a helicopter and airlifted about 18 minutes after the crash occurred.

Vonn had a relatively clean run with a 1:40.33 time during her first training run on February 6 since the ACL tear one week prior, wearing a brace on her left knee on the Olympia delle Tofane slope, which placed her 11th out of 43 finishers. The veteran skier confirmed her decision to still compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics during a press conference on on February 3.

"Normally in the past, there's always a moment where you break down and you realize the severity of things and that your dreams are slipping through your fingers," Vonn said via USA TODAY. "I didn't have that this time. I'm not letting this slip through my fingers. I'm gonna do it, end of story. So I'm not letting myself go down that path. I'm not crying. My head is high, I'm standing tall, and I'm gonna do my best, and whatever the result is, that's what it is. But never say I didn't try."

Vonn reportedly lost control while landing a jump and got tangled in the safety nets on the upper portion of the course during her final run before the 2026 Winter Olympics on January 30. The legendary skier received medical attention for about five minutes before getting up, appearing to experience pain as she used her poles to steady herself.

Vonn said she wasn't in pain and her knee wasn't swollen after skiing on Tuesday (February 2). The 41-year-old had previously had a partial titanium replacement inserted into her right knee in 2024, prior to returning to ski racing last year after a nearly six-year retirement after announcing her compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics two years prior.

Vonn is a three-time Olympic medalist, which included winning gold in the downhill and bronze in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games and bronze in the downhill at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, as well as being a four-time overall World Cup champion and eight-time world championships medalist. Vonn's 82 World Cup race victories -- with her career total now at 84 -- stood as the most for any female skier until being eclipsed by fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin, 30, who is now at 108 career wins, the most of any Alpine skier in history.

