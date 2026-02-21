Minnesota Vikings WR Rondale Moore Dead At 25

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25, the Floyd County Coroner confirmed via WLKY on Saturday (February 21).

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm, who coached Moore at Purdue University, shared a statement to WLKY in response to his death.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach,” Brohm said. “The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!”

Moore had his best collegiate season as a true freshman in 2018, recording 114 receptions for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and winning the Paul Hurnung Award and Paul Warfield Trophy, as well as being selected as a consensus All-American, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Receiver of the Year. The Indiana native was selected by the Arizona Cardinals at No. 49 overall in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, having been placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp and signing a one-year deal with the Vikings last year.

Moore recorded 135 receptions for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.