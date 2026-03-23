Billionaire OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dead At 43

Billionaire OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died at the age of 43 following a secret battle with cancer, the adult platform announced in a statement obtained by NBC News on Monday (March 23).

Radvinsky, a native of Ukraine, acquired OnlyFans' parent company, Fenix International Limited, in 2018, taking over as director and majority shareholder, while also running Leo, a venture capital fund focusing on investments in technology companies that he founded in 2009. OnlyFans, which was founded by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely in 2016, spiked in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as content creators and online consumers relied on the subscription-based platform as a job source.

In January, OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain, who previously went viral for claiming she made more than $40 million on the platform, shared a screen recording showing her all-time gross revenue was more than $101 million. Rain did, however, add a disclaimer that her success wasn't typical as the average OnlyFans creator is reported to make a monthly average of $150.

"THIS IS NOT a reality for most creators on the platform. Please do not take this information and think you will be a millionaire overnight. Unfortunately without a platform of millions of followers to start, or an IMMENSE amount of luck (which is what I was blessed with) this is not a reality for the average creator. The average creator makes $150 monthly," she wrote on her Instagram account.

Reuters had previously reported that OnlyFans was considering a deal estimated to be worth $5.5 billion, including debt, in which it would sell its majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in January.