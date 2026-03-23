Christopher Columbus Statue Installed On White House Grounds

A replica of a Christopher Columbus statue that was toppled and thrown into Baltimore's Inner Harbor during the 2020 racial justice protests has been installed on the grounds of the White House, marking the latest move by the Trump administration to restore monuments removed during that period.

The 13-foot statue was erected over the weekend outside the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building on 17th Street NW in Washington, D.C., just steps from the White House. It stands near the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery but is blocked from close public viewing by rows of fencing.

The statue is a marble-and-resin replica built from pieces of the original monument that were recovered from the harbor after protesters pulled it from its pedestal in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood on July 4, 2020. The Baltimore Banner reports that artist Tilghman Hemsley IV, who works out of Maryland's Eastern Shore, put the finishing touches on the installation around 2:30 a.m. Sunday (March 22).

"Christopher Columbus has landed again," Hemsley said.

The statue is owned by the Italian American Organizations United, which agreed to loan it to the federal government. The group's president, John Pica, called it a victory after years of effort. "In a sense, it's an achievement after going through a very difficult and trying process," Pica said.

The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations also played a role in bringing the statue to Washington. The group's president, Basil Russo, said the monument carries deep meaning for millions of Americans. "Columbus statues have long stood as symbols of pride and cultural identity for more than 18 million Americans of Italian descent," Russo said. "For over a century, Columbus's legacy helped Italian immigrants navigate prejudice and hardship, serving as a source of unity and belonging as they built new lives in this country."

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said the Trump administration is proud of the installation. "As we celebrate our Nation's 250th anniversary of independence, the White House is proud to honor Christopher Columbus's legendary life and legacy with a well-deserved statue on the White House grounds," Ingle said. "In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he's honored as such for generations to come."

In a letter published by the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations, President Trump praised the group for its "incredible generosity" in bringing the statue to Washington after the original was, in his words, "torn down by anti-American rioters." "Christopher Columbus was the original American hero and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the Earth," President Trump wrote.

Columbus remains a deeply controversial historical figure. Critics point to his role in the violent exploitation, enslavement, and displacement of Indigenous peoples in the Americas following his 1492 voyage. Dozens of Columbus statues were removed across the country in 2020 amid national protests over systemic racism following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Columbus installation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to restore monuments taken down during that period. The administration has already reinstalled a statue of Confederate officer Albert Pike in Washington, D.C., and announced plans to return a Confederate memorial to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.