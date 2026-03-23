Kelly Osbourne Reportedly Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson have reportedly gone their separate ways.

An insider told the Daily Mail on Monday (March 23) that the pair recently "have decided to call off their engagement," nearly eight months after the Slipknot musician popped the question. Osbourne and Wilson, who were last seen together at the Grammy Awards in February, first met in 1999 and were friends before they began dating in January 2022, per Page Six. They welcomed their son Sidney, now 3, in November of that year.

According to the insider, "things were not as they appeared" between Osbourne and Wilson as they had been "facing challenges in their relationship for some time."

"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward," the source said.

The alleged split comes amid Osbourne's dramatic weight loss following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. The TV personality has repeatedly called out "disgusting" and abusive comments on her appearance and explained she was doing the best she could while navigating her grief.

"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father," the source added. "The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

Despite the challenges over the last year, Osbourne is said to be focusing her energy inward and on raising her son.

"Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year," the source said. "Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead."

Osbourne and Wilson got engaged in July 2025 backstage at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham, England, what proved to be the final time Ozzy took the stage with Black Sabbath for the benefit event. The legendary musician was there to watch the moment unfold in person as Wilson surprised his partner by getting down on one knee and pulling out a ring. He passed away weeks later on July 22 at 76 from a heart attack.