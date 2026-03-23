Pentagon's Response To Ruling On Press Credentials Revealed: Report

The Pentagon reportedly "indicated" that New York Times reporters' press credentials would be reinstated in adherence with U.S. District Court of the District Of Columbia Judge Paul Friedman's ruling that elements of the Defense Department's media policy were unconstitutional, Status' Natalie Korach reported Sunday (March 22) night.

"New: The Pentagon has indicated that NYT journalists will be given press credentials tomorrow, Status has learned, after a judge ruled the department’s media restrictions unconstitutional," Korach wrote on her X account.

The seven New York Times journalists who had their Pentagon access revoked will reportedly have their credentials reinstated as early as Monday (March 23), according to Mediaite.