Pentagon's Response To Ruling On Press Credentials Revealed: Report
By Jason Hall
March 23, 2026
The Pentagon reportedly "indicated" that New York Times reporters' press credentials would be reinstated in adherence with U.S. District Court of the District Of Columbia Judge Paul Friedman's ruling that elements of the Defense Department's media policy were unconstitutional, Status' Natalie Korach reported Sunday (March 22) night.
"New: The Pentagon has indicated that NYT journalists will be given press credentials tomorrow, Status has learned, after a judge ruled the department’s media restrictions unconstitutional," Korach wrote on her X account.
The seven New York Times journalists who had their Pentagon access revoked will reportedly have their credentials reinstated as early as Monday (March 23), according to Mediaite.
New: The Pentagon has indicated that NYT journalists will be given press credentials tomorrow, Status has learned, after a judge ruled the department’s media restrictions unconstitutional— Natalie Korach (@NatalieKorach) March 23, 2026
A spokesperson for the New York Times had previously told Korach that the outlet was "still waiting to hear back" from the Pentagon one day after its “legal department sent a letter to Pentagon counsel today asking for restoration on Monday" earlier on Sunday. The Pentagon initially declined to comment Status' inquiry on whether the press passes would be reinstated, pointing Korach to chief spokesperson Sean Parnell's post on X claiming the Pentagon would appeal the ruling.
The dispute stems from rules introduced by the Pentagon under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth last year allowing the Pentagon to label reporters as "security risks" and revoke access based on conduct the branch deemed threatening to national security. Dozens of other journalists, including several from the conservative-leaning outlets FOX News and Newsmax, surrendered their credentials in response to the decision.