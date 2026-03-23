Trump's Approval Rating Sets New Record

President Donald Trump is reported to have his lowest approval rating ever, according to a recent Daily Mail/JL Partners poll.

The survey, which was released last Friday (March 20), showed that Trump had a 42% approval rating, which was down 2% from March 3, just days after he launched 'Operation Epic Fury' in Iran. The president's approval rating was as high as 48% in the Daily Mail poll conducted in late January.

An estimated 28% of respondents cited the war in Iran as the top reason for their disapproval for Trump's job performance, which was an increase of 8% since a poll conducted earlier in the month. An estimated 44% of respondents cited inflation as their reason for disapproval, an increase of 6% from a poll conducted earlier in the month.

The average price of regular gas was reported to be $3.956 on Monday (March 23), which is higher than the $3.942 average on Sunday (March 22); the $3.718 average one week prior; the $2.938 average one month prior; and the $3.126 average one year prior, according to the American Automobile Association. Last week, a Yahoo!/YouGov poll showed that a majority of Americans disapproved Trump's handling of gas prices as a result of the Iran war.

The survey, which included 1,699 U.S. adults and was conducted between March 12 and March 16, showed that 66% of respondents disapprove of how Trump is handling gas prices compared to 27% who approve, while 67% disapprove of the president's approach to the cost of living compared to 26% who approve, which is his lowest approval rating for the issue to date. Trump is also reported to have seen his handling of the economy drop from a 37% approval last month to 32%, while his disapproval increased from 57% to 61%.

Oil prices have surged past $100 per barrel multiple times since the launch of 'Operation Epic Fury' as Iran has retaliated by stopping shipping flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a vital waterway for trade along the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Department of Energy warned that gas prices aren't expected to drop back down to levels prior to the war in Iran until at least mid-2027 via the Financial Times.

“We’ve got a lot of costs moving their way through the system,” said Tom Kloza, an independent oil analyst. “We’re looking at some really scary inflation ratings — pervasive inflation throughout the country."