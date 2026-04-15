Controversial Streamer Clavicular Hospitalized

Streamer Braden Peters, better known by his controversial online persona of 'Clavicular,' was hospitalized in Miami after a suspected overdose that happened during a live stream, the Miami Fire Department confirmed to CBS News.

Crews responded to a possible overdose of a 20-year-old man at the corner of 9th Street and South Miami Avenue in Brickell on Tuesday (April 14). Additional details were not released as of Wednesday (April 15) morning, though a source close to Peters told CBS News he was suspected to have had an overdose.

Hundreds of thousands of followers were concerned when Peters said he seemed out of it during his livestream, which then abruptly ended, Tuesday night. Clavicular gained a massive following as a member of the "looksmaxxing" community, an internet sect of young men who strive to maximize their attractiveness, often taking extreme measures in that process.

Peters, who was arrested last month on a battery charge from an incident in Osceola County after police said he instigated a fight between two women at a rented Airbnb in Kissimmee in an effort to exploit them, has been criticized for a string of extremist and racist acts during his live streams, which includes using a racist slur and admitting to having used meth to maintain his appearance. The 20-year-old made headlines earlier on the week of his arrest for appearing to repeatedly shoot an already dead alligator during a live stream in the Everglades.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed it was “aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator" in a statement shared on its X account Thursday (March 26) and that it was "looking into the incident," though not mentioning Peters by name.

Peter's account on Kick, a platform he frequently livestreams on, appeared to be taken down on Friday amid news of his arrest.