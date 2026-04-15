Massive Attack Set To Release New Single With Tom Waits

After promising fans new music in 2026, Massive Attack have finally confirmed a new single.

"Boots on the Ground," which will also feature singer-songwriter Tom Waits, drops on Thursday (April 16).

The group announced the news via their Instagram account on Tuesday, seemingly sharing a snippet of the new track as well.

The song marks the English duo's first new music in six years. They released their three-song conceptual EP, Eutopia, in 2020, which they recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

The trip hop group, who are currently touring in Europe, released their latest full-length LP, Heligoland, in 2010.

Meanwhile, the collaboration marks Waits' first new music in eight years. The musician released his latest album, Bad as Me, in 2011.

Watch the teaser clip below.