Popular 1990s Era Search Engine Shutting Down

Ask.com, one of the earliest and most recognizable internet search engines, has officially shut down its search business as of Friday (May 1, 2026), marking the end of a nearly three-decade run. The move comes as parent company IAC shifts its focus away from legacy search operations, reflecting the ongoing consolidation in the search and technology sector.

According to a notice posted on Ask.com's homepage, IAC stated, "As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com." The company added, "After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026." The message also thanked users for their loyalty and support over the years, concluding, "Jeeves’ spirit endures"—a reference to the butler mascot from the site's early days as Ask Jeeves.

Founded in Berkeley, California, by David Warthen and Garrett Gruener, Ask Jeeves launched online in 1996 with a focus on allowing users to type full questions in everyday language—a feature that foreshadowed modern AI chatbots. The site was acquired by IAC in 2005 for over $1 billion and rebranded as Ask.com in 2006, as part of a strategy to compete more directly with dominant players like Google.

The final shutdown notice expressed gratitude to engineers, designers, and users, emphasizing how Ask.com helped people find answers in a rapidly changing digital world. While Jeeves’ legacy is remembered fondly by former users and employees, IAC is now prioritizing other ventures outside of traditional search.

No additional details have been shared about future plans for the Ask.com brand.