Three Dead Amid Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship

A cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the MV Hondius, at the center of a suspected deadly hantavirus outbreak, has been refused permission to dock in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, officials said. As of Monday (May 4), 149 people remain aboard, including 17 Americans, with two individuals reported seriously ill and one hospitalized in critical condition in South Africa. Three passengers have died and three more are sick in connection with the outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The MV Hondius departed from Ushuaia, Argentina, about seven weeks ago and made stops in Antarctica, Saint Helena, and other remote locations before anchoring off Cape Verde on Sunday. Cape Verdean health authorities, citing public health concerns, have not allowed the ship to dock. Medical teams have boarded the vessel to assess and treat those with symptoms, and the situation continues to be closely monitored. Efforts are underway to medically evacuate critically ill patients, and Dutch authorities are preparing to repatriate affected crew and the body of one deceased individual.

The first fatality was a 70-year-old Dutch man who died on board April 11; his body was disembarked at Saint Helena. His wife died shortly after collapsing in a South African airport. A German passenger also died on May 2, with the cause of death still under investigation. Another British passenger fell ill and remains in critical condition in Johannesburg.Of the six symptomatic cases, only one has been confirmed as hantavirus through laboratory testing, while the remaining are suspected cases. Two crew members are currently experiencing acute respiratory symptoms.

Hantavirus is primarily spread by contact with urine, droppings, or saliva from infected rodents, and human-to-human transmission is extremely rare except in some cases involving the Andes virus, which is found mainly in Chile and Argentina. Health officials emphasized that the general public faces a low risk and there is no need for panic or travel restrictions.

The WHO is coordinating a public health response and ongoing investigations, including laboratory testing and epidemiological tracing. The Cape Verde health ministry stated that the situation is under control, with continued monitoring and updates expected as the investigation proceeds. It remains unclear how long the vessel will remain offshore as authorities determine next steps for passengers and crew.