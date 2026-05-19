Assistant Principal Faces Trial After Ignoring Warnings In Teacher Shooting

The trial of Ebony Parker, a former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School began on Monday (May 18) with jury selection. Parker faces eight counts of felony child neglect after allegedly ignoring warnings about a six-year-old student with a loaded gun. The child later shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner in January 2023. Parker has pleaded not guilty to the charges, each carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Parker committed "a willful act or omission in the care of such students, in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life," according to court documents. The Associated Press reports that Parker's attorneys previously argued the shooting was unforeseeable, stating she did not have a legal duty to protect Zwerner.

Zwerner, who was shot while sitting at a reading table in her classroom, spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and underwent six surgeries. A bullet remains lodged in her chest, and she does not have full use of her left hand. Zwerner is scheduled to testify in the criminal case.

In a civil trial last year, a jury awarded Zwerner $10 million, siding with her claims that Parker ignored repeated warnings about the gun. The civil trial alleged Parker failed to act after several staff members informed her that the student had a gun in his backpack. The boy's mother, Deja Taylor, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for felony child neglect and federal weapons charges. The child, who has "extreme emotional issues," will not face criminal charges and is now in the care of a relative.

The trial is expected to last about three days. Parker's case is notable as it tests the limits of who is responsible when a juvenile carries out a school shooting. While parents in similar cases have faced charges, Parker appears to be the first educator to stand trial under such circumstances.