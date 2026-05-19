Dennis Locorriere, Dr. Hook Frontman, Dead at 76

Dr. Hook frontman and guitarist Dennis Locorriere died on Saturday (May 16), at the age of 76.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones," a statement to the band's website read. "Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him."

Locorriere co-founded the country-rock group in 1968, which found success in the 1970s with hits like "Sharing the Night Together," "Sylvia's Mother," and "When You're in Love with a Beautiful Woman."

The band would go on to release 11 albums, with Locorriere releasing a number of solo albums in the 2000s before touring as Dr. Hook by himself in the 2020s.

Last November, the guitarist took to Facebook to provide an update on his health. "There has been some warranted speculation about the state of me lately," he wrote at the time. "I'm as healthy as a guy my age has the audacity to be and happy to be living a peacefully normal life."

However, in the same post, Locorriere revealed that he would no longer be hitting the road. "I'm not saying I'll never perform again," he wrote. "I don't know right now."