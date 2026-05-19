FBI: Mosque Shooting Suspects Radicalized Online

The FBI has confirmed that the two teenage suspects involved in the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego were radicalized online. The tragic incident occurred on Monday (May 18), resulting in the deaths of three adults, including a security guard, before the suspects were found dead from suspected self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

According to BBC News, the attack is being investigated as a hate crime. The suspects, identified as Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, aged 17 and 18, left behind writings that contained anti-Islamic rhetoric. The FBI has served search warrants connected to the deceased suspects and retrieved numerous weapons and ideological writings, including a manifesto.

The shooting unfolded at approximately 11:43 a.m. local time at the Islamic Center, located near Balboa Avenue and Interstate 805. The suspects fired at the mosque, killing three men, including a security guard named Amin Abdullah, who played a crucial role in preventing the attack from escalating. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl praised the victims, stating that their actions prevented the suspects from reaching children and teachers inside the mosque.

In the aftermath of the shooting, FOX 5 San Diego reported that the FBI launched a website to collect tips from the public regarding the incident. The FBI encourages anyone with information to contact them through the website or their national hotline.

The suspects' radicalization and the nature of the attack have prompted increased security measures at mosques and Islamic centers across the country. ABC News noted that police departments in major cities like Los Angeles and New York City are providing extra patrols at places of worship to ensure community safety.

As the investigation continues, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring potential threats and ensuring the safety of communities of faith.