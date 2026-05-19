Mosque Shooting Suspect's Mother Warned Police Before Deadly Attack

San Diego police were alerted to a potential threat two hours before a tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday (May 18). Police Chief Scott Wahl revealed that the mother of one of the suspects had contacted authorities at around 9:42 a.m. to report her son missing and potentially suicidal. She also noted that several weapons and her vehicle were missing, prompting a swift police response.

The shooting, which is being investigated as a hate crime, resulted in the deaths of three men, including a security guard named Amin Abdullah. The two teenage suspects, aged 17 and 18, were later found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a vehicle near the mosque. The mother had also discovered a note, the contents of which were not disclosed by police.

Chief Wahl stated that officers used technology, including automated license plate readers, to track the suspects, who were reported to be dressed in camouflage. Despite efforts to locate them, the shooting occurred shortly before noon. Responding officers arrived within four minutes to find the victims and suspects.

The Islamic Center, the largest mosque in San Diego will remain closed until further notice following the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, with FBI agents processing evidence and working closely with local law enforcement. They are urging the public to provide any photos, videos, or evidence related to the incident.