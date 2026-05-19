Trump Says Pause Button Pressed On Planned Iran Attack

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (May 19) that he paused a planned military strike on Iran, citing ongoing negotiations that could lead to a peaceful resolution. Trump explained that he was an hour away from making the decision to launch the attack when leaders from the Gulf region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, requested more time for talks. According to Al Jazeera, these leaders believe a deal with Iran might be close.

The potential attack was part of a broader strategy to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Trump emphasized that if negotiations fail, the U.S. stands ready to "go forward with a full, large-scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice." The president has warned Iran that time is running out to reach an agreement.

The decision to hold off on the strike follows a temporary ceasefire that began on April 8, six weeks into the conflict. While hostilities have decreased, a lasting peace agreement remains elusive. Iran has submitted a revised 14-point peace plan, which includes demands for lifting sanctions and releasing frozen assets, as reported by NPR.

The situation remains tense, with recent drone attacks in the region raising concerns about potential escalation. The United Arab Emirates reported that drones targeting its nuclear plant originated from Iraq, where Iranian-backed groups have launched attacks. As The Guardian noted, Trump has given Iran until the weekend to make a deal, stressing that the U.S. may need to hit Iran again if negotiations falter.