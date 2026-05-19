VP Vance: U.S. Locked And Loaded For Iran

In a press briefing from the White House on Tuesday (May 19), Vice President JD Vance declared that the United States is "locked and loaded" in its stance toward Iran. However, he emphasized the administration's preference for a diplomatic resolution. Vance stated that President Donald Trump has directed his team to pursue aggressive negotiations with Iran, aiming to ensure that the regime never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Vance noted the U.S. desire to reset relations with Iran, highlighting that "it takes two to tango." He also indicated that the U.S. is prepared to restart military actions if necessary to achieve its objectives. The Vice President's comments come in the wake of failed peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, which ended without resolution over the weekend.

According to NBC News, Iranian state media attributed the breakdown to "excessive demands" from the U.S., while Vance maintained that his "final and best offer" remains available. The talks, held in Islamabad, were among the highest-level discussions between the two nations in nearly half a century.

The U.S. has implemented a blockade on Iran's ports, effective at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow, as reported by Crisis Group. This move aims to pressure Iran into abandoning its nuclear ambitions. Despite the stalemate, Vance expressed hope for a peaceful resolution, stating that the offer for a deal is still on the table.