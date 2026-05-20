Trump: No Rush on Iran as Tensions Rise

President Donald Trump announced today (May 20) that he is in "no hurry" to resolve the ongoing conflict with Iran, emphasizing the importance of achieving the mission's objectives over setting a timeline. Speaking to reporters, Trump questioned whether Iranian leaders prioritize the well-being of their people, citing the "poor living conditions" in Iran. His comments come amid threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard to expand the war beyond the Middle East if the U.S. and Israel attack again, promising "crushing blows" to unforeseen locations.

The conflict, known as Operation Epic Fury, began on February 28, 2026, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran, targeting its military infrastructure and leadership. The operation has significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities, but many of Trump's core objectives remain unfulfilled. According to The Guardian, Trump aims to obliterate Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, annihilate its navy, and prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Despite the initial success of the military campaign, tensions remain high. Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the Middle East, targeting U.S. embassies and military installations. The conflict has disrupted global trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil and gas shipments.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have been ongoing, with both sides exchanging proposals to end the conflict. Al Jazeera reports that Iran has submitted a revised 14-point peace plan, demanding the lifting of sanctions and compensation for damages. However, key issues, such as Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and its support for proxy groups, remain unresolved.

As the situation develops, Trump has called off a planned attack on Iran, citing "serious negotiations" requested by Gulf leaders. However, he instructed the U.S. military to be ready for a large-scale assault if a deal is not reached. The conflict continues to strain relations in the region, with potential implications for global stability.