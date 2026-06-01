Hurricane Season Begins with Below-Average Forecast

By iHeartRadio

June 1, 2026

National Hurricane Center Monitors Hurricane Beryl's Activity In The Caribbean
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Hurricane season kicks off today, with forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season. The agency forecasts eight to 14 named storms, with three to six becoming hurricanes and up to three reaching major strength, Category 3 or higher.

The expected decrease in storm activity is largely due to a developing El Niño, which can suppress hurricane formation by increasing wind shear in the atmosphere. Despite the below-average forecast, NOAA warns that it only takes one storm to cause significant damage, as seen with past hurricanes like Andrew in 1992, which occurred during a below-average season.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with activity typically peaking in September. While sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic are expected to be higher than normal, which usually supports more active hurricane seasons, the influence of El Niño is anticipated to outweigh this factor.

NOAA's forecast aligns with other predictions, including one from Colorado State University, which also suggests a below-average season. The season's outcome remains uncertain, and forecasters emphasize the importance of preparedness, as even a single storm can have devastating impacts.

For more details, visit the [BBC](https://www.bbc.com/weather/articles/cg5pg9prp3go), [CNN](https://www.cnn.com/2026/05/21/weather/hurricane-season-forecast-noaa-el-nino-climate), and [The Current](https://thecurrentga.org/2026/05/26/hurricane-season-forecast-to-be-milder-than-normal-thanks-to-el-nino/).

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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