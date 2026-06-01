Serena Williams To Make Return To Tennis

Serena Williams is set to make her much-anticipated return to competitive tennis next week. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play in the doubles tournament at the HSBC Championships in London, marking her first match since her 2022 U.S. Open loss. Williams, who never officially retired but described herself as "evolving away from tennis," expressed excitement about beginning this new chapter at Queen's Club.

Williams, 44, will partner with Canadian Victoria Mboko, as reported by The Telegraph. The HSBC Championships, a WTA 500 event, serves as a lead-up to Wimbledon, where Williams has claimed seven singles titles. Her return has been in the making since February when she re-entered the drug testing pool, signaling her readiness to compete.

The Lawn Tennis Association has two doubles wildcards available for the tournament, and Williams, a former world number one, is a strong contender for one. Her comeback has generated excitement, with fans eager to see her back on the court. Williams' sister, Venus, remains active on the WTA Tour, and there is hope the sisters might reunite for doubles play.

Williams' return comes amid a period of personal transformation. She has been in the public eye with endorsements and has focused on fitness, losing significant weight since her last professional match. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is also involved in her ventures, including her endorsement of the weight loss drug company Ro.

Williams' return to tennis is a momentous occasion, reflecting her enduring legacy and influence in the sport. As the HSBC Championships approach, all eyes will be on Queen's Club to witness the next chapter in the career of one of tennis' greatest players.