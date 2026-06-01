Tuesday Primaries In Six States

Primary elections are set to take place on Tuesday (June 2) across six states, including Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, and California. These elections will determine candidates for U.S. House, Senate, and governor races. In California, the governor and Los Angeles mayor races have captured national attention as Republicans Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt make inroads in the traditionally Democratic state.

In Iowa, Democrats are selecting a candidate to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Republican Senator Joni Ernst. State Rep. Josh Turek and state Sen. Zach Wahls are vying for the nomination, with Turek receiving significant outside support from VoteVets. Meanwhile, in the Republican primary for Iowa governor, Rep. Randy Feenstra faces a challenge from businessman Zach Lahn, with former President Donald Trump's endorsement potentially boosting Feenstra.

South Dakota's Republican primary for governor could lead to a runoff, with incumbent Gov. Larry Rhoden competing against Rep. Dusty Johnson, state House Speaker Jon Hansen, and businessman Tony Doeden. The primary's outcome remains uncertain, with recent polls showing a tight race among the candidates.

In New Mexico, former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman are competing in the Democratic primary for governor. Haaland aims to become the first Native American woman governor in U.S. history.

Montana's 1st Congressional District race is open due to Rep. Ryan Zinke's retirement, with Democrats hoping for a favorable midterm to boost their chances. Smokejumper Sam Forstag and 2024 gubernatorial nominee Ryan Busse lead the Democratic primary.

California's top-two primary system means all candidates, regardless of party, compete on one ballot. The governor's race features former state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, billionaire Tom Steyer, and former Fox News host Steve Hilton. Becerra and Hilton lead in polls, with Steyer's significant ad spending yet to secure his advancement.