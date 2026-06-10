Bill Gates Calls Epstein Meetings 'Grave Error'

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, described his meetings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein as "a grave error in judgment" during a closed-door testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday (June 10). Gates appeared voluntarily to discuss his relationship with Epstein, emphasizing that he "never victimized anyone" and was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities.

Gates acknowledged meeting Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. He maintained that his interactions with Epstein were aimed at recruiting donors for his global health initiatives. However, Gates admitted that he "did not fully understand the extent of the crimes" Epstein committed. According to a report by PBS NewsHour, Gates told his staff that Epstein attempted to use personal information about his affairs to pressure him.

The Justice Department's files reveal numerous meetings and communications between Gates and Epstein, yet Gates insists that no illicit activities occurred. He expressed regret over the association, stating, "I was foolish to spend time with him."

The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, is investigating the federal government's handling of Epstein's cases. The committee has also interviewed other high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton. Gates' testimony is part of the ongoing probe into Epstein's network and alleged blackmailing tactics.

Gates has publicly apologized for his association with Epstein, and the Gates Foundation has commissioned an external review to assess past engagements with the financier. The foundation stated that no funds were ever transferred to Epstein, and no collaborative projects were pursued.