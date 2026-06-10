Karmelo Anthony Gets 35 Years After Texas Murder Conviction

Texas teenager Karmelo Anthony has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. On Tuesday (June 9), a jury in McKinney, a suburb of Dallas, found Anthony guilty of stabbing Metcalf during a high school track meet confrontation in Frisco last year.

The incident, which occurred in April 2025, involved an argument over seating arrangements at the track meet. Anthony, who was 17 at the time, stabbed Metcalf, leading to the latter's death despite attempts by police and fire personnel to save him. Anthony, now 19, was tried as an adult and faced a potential sentence ranging from five years to life in prison.

During the trial, the jury was instructed to consider the possibility of "sudden passion," which refers to a crime committed in an intense emotional state without time to cool off. However, the jury ultimately decided on a 35-year sentence, requiring Anthony to serve at least half before becoming eligible for parole.

The trial, which began on Monday, June 1, was marked by emotional testimonies and heightened tensions outside the courthouse. The case became a divisive issue, partly due to the racial identities of the teenagers involved—Anthony is Black, while Metcalf was white. Biography.com reported that the Anthony family received threats following the incident, and protests erupted during the trial.

Defense attorney Michael Howard argued that Anthony acted in self-defense, claiming Metcalf had no legal right to confront him. However, the jury rejected the self-defense claim. According to WGXA, Anthony's mother testified during the trial, pleading for leniency.

The case drew significant attention, with widespread media coverage and public interest. The trial's conclusion marks a significant chapter in a case that has deeply affected the local community and beyond. NBCDFW reported that tensions outside the courthouse were high, with verbal exchanges and racial insults captured on social media.