Offset Has Heated Exchange With Driver Over Alleged Misconduct: Watch

Offset was involved in a heated confrontation in Monaco after witnessing a driver allegedly mistreating women. The incident, which occurred on Monday (June 8), was captured on video and shared by TMZ.

Offset was reportedly upset after seeing the driver aggressively handling women, pulling their hair, and trying to force them out of a vehicle. The confrontation took place around 9:37 a.m. local time, just a day after the city hosted the star-studded Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

In the video HERE, Offset can be heard shouting at the driver, accusing him of grabbing women by the neck and warning him that further misconduct would lead to physical retaliation. "You touchin' women. You puttin' your hands on women," Offset is heard saying. He further warned, "If he grab one more girl like that, I'mma beat him the f*** up."

The situation escalated when a man in a towel appeared to throw the driver to the ground. Despite the tension, no punches were thrown, and it remains unclear if police were involved or if any arrests were made.

The incident has sparked discussions online, with many praising Offset for standing up against the alleged mistreatment. A user commented on Yahoo Entertainment, "He saw some dude manhandling women and actually did something about it. Respect."