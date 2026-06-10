Over One-Million Jeeps Being Recalled

Stellantis is recalling over one million Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators due to a fire risk. The recall affects model years 2021 through 2025, with the automaker advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made. The issue involves the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring, which could overheat and ignite nearby materials.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stellantis is aware of at least 72 fires and one injury potentially linked to this defect. The recall covers approximately 1.08 million vehicles in the United States, 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico, and about 125,000 in other markets globally.

Stellantis spokesperson Frank Matyok stated that the company is working diligently to develop a remedy, expected by the end of July. Once a fix is ready, affected owners will receive notifications by mail on how to schedule repairs at their local dealerships.

The recall follows a previous investigation by the NHTSA into engine fire concerns in Jeep vehicles. Stellantis had initially closed the investigation due to a low rate of fires but reopened it in August 2024 after an increase in incidents. The company has since conducted extensive testing to determine the root cause of the issue.

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