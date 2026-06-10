Trump's Economic Approval Rating Hits Record Low

President Donald Trump's economic approval rating has reached a record low, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll. The survey, conducted from June 5 to June 8, reveals that only 29% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of the economy, while 63% disapprove. This marks a significant decline from earlier in his term when more Americans approved than disapproved of his economic management.

The poll also highlights an increasingly pessimistic economic outlook among Americans. At the start of Trump's current term, 37% believed the economy was worsening; now, that figure has risen to 57%. A major concern for many respondents is the rising cost of living, particularly food and gas prices. According to YouGov, 76% of Americans report that gas prices have increased significantly over the past year.

The ongoing conflict with Iran has exacerbated economic concerns, with 59% of respondents expecting gas prices to rise further due to the war, as reported by Forbes. The poll results show a stark contrast between supporters and opponents of President Trump, with 53% of those who strongly approve of his job performance believing the economy is improving, compared to just 1% of those who strongly disapprove.

As the economic challenges persist, President Trump's approval ratings have remained near record lows, with a broader disapproval of his overall job performance. The Economist/YouGov poll indicates that 35% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, while 60% disapprove, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with his administration's handling of key issues.