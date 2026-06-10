UFC Equipment Blocks Lincoln Memorial, Upsets Visitors

Visitors to Washington, D.C., have expressed frustration over equipment blocking access to the Lincoln Memorial due to preparations for a UFC press conference scheduled for Friday (June 12). The event, part of a series of activities surrounding a UFC fight card, has led to the installation of fencing, video screens, and sound equipment, limiting access to the memorial and its pathways.

The press conference is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. Eastern and is free and open to the public. However, tourists are disappointed that construction for events like the UFC fight and the Great American State Fair is detracting from their experience in the nation's capital.

The UFC event is part of a larger celebration tied to President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and the United States' 250th anniversary. The fight is scheduled for June 14 on the White House South Lawn, but it faces legal challenges. A federal lawsuit, filed by the Public Integrity Project, seeks to halt the event, arguing that it violates National Park Service regulations and lacks necessary approvals. The lawsuit claims the event is a private, commercial venture rather than a government-organized celebration.

The White House has dismissed the lawsuit as "obstructionist" and argues that the UFC event is similar to other permitted gatherings on federal grounds. Despite the legal battle, preparations continue, with the UFC planning to issue up to 85,000 free tickets for spectators at both the White House and nearby Ellipse locations.