U.S. Strikes Iran After Helicopter Downed

By iHeartRadio

June 10, 2026

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Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP / Getty Images

The United States launched strikes against Iran following the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the "self-defense strikes" were directed by President Donald Trump, who stated the U.S. must respond to the attack. The two servicemembers aboard the helicopter are safe.

The strikes targeted Iranian air defense and radar systems, with explosions reported in several regions, including the southern Jask area. According to DW, the U.S. military's response is a proportional reaction to what CENTCOM described as "unjustified Iranian aggression."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond to the U.S. actions, urging foreign forces to leave the region to avoid being caught in crossfire. He emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is not international waters but shared between Iran and Oman.

This after President Trump previously suggested that a peace deal with Iran could be possible within the next "two or three days." However, tensions remain high as both nations navigate the ongoing conflict.

The Al Jazeera reported that the U.S. response was intended to be "very strong," with further military actions anticipated. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as the UN's envoy for the Middle East, Jean Arnault, engages in talks with U.S. and Iranian officials.

The conflict has its roots in longstanding tensions between the U.S. and Iran, exacerbated by issues such as Iran's nuclear program and regional military influence. The Britannica notes that the situation has disrupted global trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil transport.

As both sides brace for potential escalation, international observers remain watchful of the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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