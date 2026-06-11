Beartooth's Caleb Shomo Details 'Really Difficult' Moment He Came Out

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo opened up about the "really difficult" moment he came out as a gay man to his wife of 14 years, Fleur.

"I was just bawling my f---ing eyes out, trying so hard to verbalize," the rocker revealed on the Wednesday (June 10) episode of the Disrespectfully podcast. "And I really struggle to verbalize things, and this is obviously such an intense thing, and I'm feeling so nervous and so scared in the situation that it was really, really difficult to verbalize, and I didn't verbalize it well."

Detailing the "really difficult" conversation that they had, Shomo told his wife, "The way that, like, I feel about girls, I feel about guys. There's something there that I've been running from for a long f---ing time. And I don't think I want to run anymore."

Last month, the musician came out as a gay man on his Instagram account.

"I am a proudly gay man," Shomo wrote on May 23. "This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact."

Meanwhile, Fleur also issued her own statement shortly after. While expressing support for her husband, she revealed their marriage would be ending.