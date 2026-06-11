Knicks Pull Off Historic Comeback to Lead NBA Finals 3-1

By iHeartRadio

June 11, 2026

2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The New York Knicks have achieved one of the most remarkable comebacks in NBA Finals history, overcoming a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game Four at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (June 10). OG Anunoby secured the victory by tipping in a missed three-pointer from Jalen Brunson with just over a second remaining. Anunoby finished with 33 points, while Brunson led all scorers with 36 points. The win puts New York just one victory away from their first NBA title since 1973.

For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama contributed 24 points but missed crucial free throws late in the fourth quarter. As reported by CBC, San Antonio will now attempt to avoid elimination in Game Five, which will take place in San Antonio on Saturday.

The Knicks' incredible comeback was driven by a strong performance in the final moments, as highlighted by Sportsnet. The Spurs initially held a commanding lead, but New York's resilience shone through, with Anunoby and Brunson making key plays to secure the win.

The Knicks' Game Four victory follows a loss in Game Three, which snapped their 13-game playoff winning streak. The series now stands at 3-1 in favor of the Knicks, who are eager to capture their first championship in over five decades. The Spurs, on the other hand, face the daunting task of winning three consecutive games to claim the title.

As the series shifts back to San Antonio, both teams will be looking to make adjustments. The Knicks aim to close out the series, while the Spurs hope to extend it and keep their championship hopes alive. For more insights and updates, visit the NBA's official website.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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