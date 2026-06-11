PPI Up 1.1% In May

By iHeartRadio

June 11, 2026

Produce Prices Rise As Gas Prices Continue To Soar
Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Producer Price Index (PPI), a key measure of the cost to produce goods, rose by 1.1% in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This increase matches the rise seen in April and surpasses market expectations of a 0.7% increase. Rising gasoline prices were a significant factor in this increase.

The ongoing conflict with Iran, which has disrupted global energy supplies, contributed to the rise in energy prices. In May, gasoline prices increased by 9.2% from April and 42.2% from the previous year, as reported by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. These increases have pushed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a 4.2% year-over-year change, the highest in three years.

The CPI report indicates that energy prices rose by 3.9% in May, contributing significantly to the inflation surge. While core commodities prices showed a slight decline, the overall inflation rate remains a concern for consumers and policymakers.

Federal Reserve officials are closely monitoring the situation as they consider future interest rate decisions. The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to hold rates steady in their upcoming meeting, but the ongoing inflation and geopolitical tensions may influence future policy decisions.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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